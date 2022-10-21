TJX Recalls 108K Baby Blankets

(RTTNews) - Department store chain TJX Companies Inc. is recalling 108,000 units of Mittal International Baby Blankets citing risks to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to the agency, the threads in the recalled woven baby blankets can come loose and detach posing choking, entrapment and strangulation hazards. However, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product to date.

The recall involves Mittal International chenille weave baby blankets sold with a "Made in India" hangtag with an elephant design. They were available in cream, blush, taupe, mint, gray, lavender, ivory, ochre, pale blue, sage and terracotta colors.

The blankets have fringe around the edges and measure about 32 inches by 40 inches.

The recalled blankets were sold at HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from September 2021 through July 2022 for between $10 and $13.

Apart from the 108,000 units sold in the United States, about 3,550 units were sold in Canada.

Consumers are urged to return the blankets to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for their choice of a full refund or store credit.