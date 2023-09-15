|
15.09.2023 12:09:14
TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs
(RTTNews) - TJX Companies Inc. is recalling about 11,000 units of Foldable Bistro Set Chairs as they pose a fall hazard, according to the U.S consumer product and safety commission or CPSC.
The wooden frame of the product in question can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall risk.
So far, the firm has received seven reports of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated including four reports of minor injuries.
The recall involves wooden folding chairs sold as part of three-piece foldable bistro sets under the Panama Jack and House & Garden brands.
The set consists of one small wooden table and two foldable chairs made with wood frames.
The chair dimensions are 16.53" x 20.47 x 32.28" and the folding table dimensions are 23.62 x 23.62 x 28.74. They come in black, anthracite, navy blue, beige, and olive green colors, or off-white roping on the seat and back.
The recalled chairs were manufactured in Vietnam and were imported by TJX. They were sold at arshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores nationwide from March 2022 through June 2023 for between $150 and $200.
CPSC has urged customers who have purchased the recalled product to immediately stop using it and contact the company for a full refund and disposal of the chairs.
In recent recalls, In early June, TJX had called back about 10,850 units of Haining Degao Benches in early June and about 81,700 office chairs in March, both citing fall risk.
Soft Play LLC in July recalled about 3500 units of Sky Wheels as they can become detached from the overhead rail on the play set posing a fall hazard or injury risk to the children.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes TJX Cos-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe TJX Cos-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen TJX Cos-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in TJX Cos eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.23
|Ausblick: TJX Cos vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in TJX Cos verdient (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes TJX Cos-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: TJX Cos verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TJX Cos. Inc.
|87,22
|-0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGroßer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.