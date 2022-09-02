TJX Recalls Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs

(RTTNews) - Off-price department store chain TJX Companies Inc. is recalling certain outdoor metal hanging chairs due to fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 5,000 units of Novogratz brand Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs. In addition, about 194 were sold in Canada.

The metal hanging chairs were sold in white, gray, green and yellow, along with a cushion for seating. The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole. From this, the metal chairs hang by hook and chain.

The affected style numbers include AY9162, AY9163, BY9162, BY9163, BY9164, CY9162, CY9163, CY9164, DY9162, DY9164, Y9162, and Y9163.

The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at HomeGoods and Homesense stores and HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores nationwide from March 2021 through May 2022 for between $300 and $330.

According to the agency, the hanging chair can tip or fall over or the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, which could result in a fall.

The recall was initiated after receiving 22 reports of the chairs tipping or falling over, or breaking at the hook or chain, resulting in 16 injuries including bruises and a mild concussion.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any HomeGoods, Homesense or HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores for either a full refund or store credit of equivalent value.