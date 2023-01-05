TK Elevator Integrates API With Loupe Digital Art Streaming Service And Desk Intelligence Operations Platform at High-End Atlanta Residential Building

The Realm Condominium in Buckhead , Atlanta is the first residential building in the U.S. to incorporate TK Elevator's Application Programming Interface with Loupe art streaming and the Desk Intelligence building operations platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator, one of the global innovation and market leaders in the elevator industry, has incorporated its Application Programming Interface (API) with Desk Intelligence and the Loupe art digital streaming service in the elevator lobby at the Realm Condominium in Buckhead, Atlanta. The installation expands TK Elevator's infotainment offerings designed specifically to enhance the tenant experience through an immersive elevator experience.

Loupe is a visual content streaming platform that is transforming the way people view and acquire art. Loupe art streams complement a property's unique brand identity and design aesthetic using Loupe's proprietary classification system for a rapidly growing art catalog of fine art painting, photography, mixed media, motion, digital and NFT art, in combination with human-curation by the Loupe programming team.

Desk Intelligence is a building operations platform specializing in luxury high-rise residential buildings. Using a modular architecture, Desk Intelligence delivers uniquely custom integrations to elevate the residential experience and an easy user interface to manage it all.

"We are very excited to see this technology in action at Realm," said Jeremy Rainwater, CEO Americas at TK Elevator. "Our connected elevators already provide our customers with data to run their building operations efficiently. Now, their elevator passengers can enjoy specially curated art as they travel through the property. APIs are gateways for innovation, and we are working together with innovative companies like Desk Intelligence and Loupe to create digital solutions that reimagine the future of buildings."

These open interfaces can be used on units connected to TK Elevator's cloud based IoT solution, MAX. Across North America, these APIs are being used in a variety of ways, including integrating elevator and escalator data into existing building management systems to monitor machine health in real time. TK Elevator APIs are also allowing tenants to summon and operate an elevator via their smartphone or wearable device. The technology is known as AGILE mobile.

"We welcome the opportunity to feature our acclaimed artists to modernize and transform shared common areas," said Andy Hunter, Loupe Chief Revenue Officer. "Our Loupe for Business app combines the power of art and technology and makes it easily accessible for our partners to enhance and elevate residential environments."

"Custom integrations like Desk Intelligence, Loupe and TKE are a perfect example of form and function," said Jessica Alexander, President, Realm Condominium Association. "Themed art collections from Loupe keep our residents engaged, real-time elevator information keeps residents informed of potential delays and Desk Intelligence provides a central platform to manage the experience. These innovations enable the Board of Directors to deliver on their goal of providing unique resident experiences."

Finished in 2006, the Realm Condominium is a luxury building rising 30 stories and standing 373 feet tall. The building features a 24-hour front desk, private pool, amenity deck with skyline views, firepit, two resident lounges with catering kitchens, lush landscaping with serene gardens and fountains and a two-level fitness center with streaming audio and Apple AirPlay — and the Desk Intelligence resident mobile app to connect it all.

ABOUT US

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of more than €8 billion in fiscal year 2021/2022. We ensure high levels of customer service globally from our extensive network of about 1,000 locations. Over the past several decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent after separation from the thyssenkrupp group in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business proudly provided by around 25,000 service technicians. The product portfolio ranges from standardized elevators for low-rise residential buildings to highly customized solutions for skyscrapers. In addition, it covers escalators, moving walks, passenger boarding bridges and stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based solutions, such as the MAX platform, are delivering enhanced services. With these digital offerings, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TKE – move beyond.

Loupe

Loupe is a visual content streaming platform founded by a team of audio and visual enthusiasts with a vision of creating a new experience of art and culture in our daily lives. The Loupe art player is designed to provide artists the opportunity for discovery by global audiences via a continuous, immersive display of artwork on TV and other connected screens. Transforming the way people view and acquire art, Loupe launched as a streaming art app on Apple TV, becoming the #1 Lifestyle app in over 70 countries. With 50 channels of high-resolution, expertly curated and algorithmically generated art, the platform provides high-engagement, themed ambiance.

Desk Intelligence

Desk Intelligence is the premier building operations platform catering to the luxury residential market. Our flexible platform blends artificial intelligence, interactive mobile apps, and custom integrations, to provide a superior experience for each customer. Whether you are a property manager, a board member, or a management company, Desk Intelligence brings your creativity to life.

