09.02.2022 04:56:20
Tkachuk ends scoring drought with 2 goals, Sens beat Canes
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk snapped a 15-game scoring drought with a pair of goals, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, and Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 42 shots.Andrei Svechnikov, Brendan Smith and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta faced 31 shots.The game was the second of a back-to-back for both teams. The Senators were coming off a 4-1 win over New Jersey. Carolina fell 4-3 in overtime to Toronto.Trailing 4-0 to start the third the Hurricanes rallied and made it a one-goal game, but couldn’t get the equalizer.Svechnikov got things started early in the period as he dug out a loose puck in front for his 17th of the season.Smith cut the lead in half at the 13-minute mark as he fired a shot from just inside the blue line and, with 1:12 left, Trocheck made it a one-goal game by beating Forsberg with a high shot.The Senators extended their lead in the second period to make it 4-0.Tkachuk scored his second of the game as he buried the rebound of a shot by Stutzle just 40 seconds into the period on the power play.Tierney, who hadn’t scored since the start of November, made it 4-0 as he forced a turnover and fired a wrist shot past Raanta.Carolina had a number of good chances, but Forsberg was solid throughout.The Senators got off to a fortuitous start as Tkachuk, in the corner, looked to put the puck out front and it bounced in off Carolina’s Sebastian Aho to open the scoring in the opening minutes of the game.Ottawa made it 2-0 midway through the period as Connor Brown made a nice backhand pass to Formenton in front for his 10th of the season. Four of Formenton’s 10 goals are against Carolina.The Hurricanes nearly cut the lead in half with a buzzer beater, but upon review time had expired.NOTES: With the win, the Senators took the season series with a 2-0-1 record.UP NEXTHurricanes: At Boston Bruins on Thursday.Senators: Host Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday in third game of a four-game homestand.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Tkachuk ends scoring drought with 2 goals, Sens beat Canes 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
