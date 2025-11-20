TKO GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A3ET9E / ISIN: US87256C1018
|
20.11.2025 15:00:09
TKO, DoorDash Partner To Deliver WWE, UFC Experiences
(RTTNews) - TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), a sports and entertainment company, Thursday announced that it has partnered with DoorDash (DASH), a commerce platform, to connect fans with WWE and UFC experiences.
DoorDash will be able to access WWE's and UFC's most high-profile moments including live events and broadcasts, and create original content featuring WWE Superstars. The company will also be a presenting partner of a future WWE Premium Live Event and a 2026 UFC numbered event. It will feature multiple branded touch points from the promotional lead up to the in-broadcast action.
Further, select UFC athletes and personalities will serve as ambassadors to DoorDash with the company having a permanent presence within UFC's digital ecosystem, including its Facebook, X, and Instagram handles to help fans continually engage with them.
In premarket activity, TKO shares were trading at $190.91, up 1.34% on the New York Stock Exchange and DASH shares were trading at $204, up 0.83% on the Nasdaq.
