TKO GROUP Aktie

TKO GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3ET9E / ISIN: US87256C1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 15:00:09

TKO, DoorDash Partner To Deliver WWE, UFC Experiences

(RTTNews) - TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), a sports and entertainment company, Thursday announced that it has partnered with DoorDash (DASH), a commerce platform, to connect fans with WWE and UFC experiences.

DoorDash will be able to access WWE's and UFC's most high-profile moments including live events and broadcasts, and create original content featuring WWE Superstars. The company will also be a presenting partner of a future WWE Premium Live Event and a 2026 UFC numbered event. It will feature multiple branded touch points from the promotional lead up to the in-broadcast action.

Further, select UFC athletes and personalities will serve as ambassadors to DoorDash with the company having a permanent presence within UFC's digital ecosystem, including its Facebook, X, and Instagram handles to help fans continually engage with them.

In premarket activity, TKO shares were trading at $190.91, up 1.34% on the New York Stock Exchange and DASH shares were trading at $204, up 0.83% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DoorDashmehr Nachrichten