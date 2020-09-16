TKO Miller Advises De Pere Cabinet Inc. on its Sale to Wellborn Forest

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the successful sale of De Pere Cabinet Inc. (DCI), a family-owned cabinetry manufacturer.

Based in De Pere, WI, DCI is a premier manufacturer of modular, semi-custom framed cabinetry for diverse uses in single-family residences. De Pere Cabinet prides itself on the quality and value of its Countryside Cabinets brand, which provides custom capabilities at an affordable price. Founded in 1975, the Company has been owned and operated by the Burkard family of De Pere, Wisconsin. Throughout its history, the Company has built a loyal following among distributors and kitchen and bath dealers throughout the Midwest.

The acquirer, Wellborn Forest, a portfolio company of HCI Equity Partners based in Washington DC, is a manufacturer of semi-custom framed cabinets serving the single-family residential market. Wellborn Forest is based in Alexander City, AL, and its core geography is in the Southeastern and Eastern United States. HCI also owns Regent Cabinets based in Lakewood, NJ.

"DCI is a market-driven company with deep knowledge and understanding of their customers' desires," said Erik Eidem, Director at TKO Miller. "The Company offers a unique blend of quality, craftsmanship, design, features, and prices that make them stand out among their competition."

"HCI Equity Partners is an ideal buyer for DCI," said Steve Yahnke, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "Not only have they demonstrated success in the cabinet market with their two existing portfolio companies, Wellborn Forest and Regent Cabinets, but they are also well-known in the industry for their focus on partnering with family-and-founder-owned businesses to execute growth strategies."

"I have always been a strong believer that De Pere Cabinet has the best products and workforce in the industry," said Kevin Andersen, Interim President at De Pere Cabinet. "Teaming up with Wellborn Forest and HCI provides great opportunities for our company, our employees, and our customers."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com.

Contact: Katie Yde, kyde@tkomiller.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tko-miller-advises-de-pere-cabinet-inc-on-its-sale-to-wellborn-forest-301132715.html

SOURCE TKO Miller