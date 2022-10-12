|
12.10.2022 18:31:00
TKO Miller Advises K.G. Stevens, Inc. on its Sale to Borgman Capital
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of K.G. Stevens, Inc. ("K.G. Stevens" or the "Company"), a fabricator of solid surface countertops to Borgman Capital, a Milwaukee-based private equity firm.
Founded in 1997, K.G. Stevens is a leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and installer of quartz, stone, solid surface, and porcelain countertops in the Midwest. K.G. Stevens works with dealers, remodelers, builders, architects, and interior designers both in the new build and remodeling segments of commercial and residential end-markets. The Company is known for carrying well-known brands and providing exceptional customer service. In 2020, K.G. Stevens expanded its offering to include cabinets and appliances, further solidifying its position as the go-to provider in its territory.About Borgman Capital
Borgman Capital is a Milwaukee-based private equity firm focused on investing in profitable and stable lower middle-market businesses. We are opportunistic in nature, ready to explore deals in a fair, flexible, and creative manner. Whether you're a seller, investor, or employee, our goal is to create opportunities for your success.About TKO Miller
TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.
TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com
Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tko-miller-advises-kg-stevens-inc-on-its-sale-to-borgman-capital-301647641.html
SOURCE TKO Miller
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.