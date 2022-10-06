TLC Political Adds New Vice President of Advocacy

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TLC Political, an award-winning Republican consulting firm, is today announcing the addition of Erik Rosedahl to help lead its growing Advocacy Practice. Formerly the Head of Alliances and Stakeholder Impact at Phone2Action, Rosedahl will bring over 25 years of experience to TLC Political to help advocacy organizations further their cause and win the court of public opinion.

"We are thrilled to have Erik join the team!" said Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner of TLC Political. "As TLC Political continues to grow, Erik's strong background and understanding of advocacy technology and diverse public policy issues will only strengthen our ability to provide best-in-class multichannel communications to coalitions, trade associations, and public affairs institutions."

In his new role as Vice President of Advocacy, Rosedahl will drive TLC Political's Advocacy Practice and provide clients with a breadth of expertise in issue management, strategic planning, message development, and coalition building. A graduate of New England College, Rosedahl has spent his career partnering with elected officials and leading trade associations to mobilize grassroots efforts and advance legislative agendas.

Prior to joining TLC Political, Rosedahl helped scale Phone2Action, a successful startup that's now a part of Quorum, and served as Vice President of Issue Advocacy and Political Action at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the nation's largest industrial trade association. While at the NAM, he was the architect of its award-winning get-out-the-vote and political programs, developed and executed a grassroots advocacy and technology program, and launched NAM-PAC, the association's first political action committee.

"It is truly a privilege for me to join such a well-respected and passionate team," said Rosedahl. "I have been blown away by their knowledge and capabilities and am so excited for what we can bring to advocacy organizations."

