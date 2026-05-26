TMC Aktie
ISIN: KR7217590009
|
26.05.2026 15:45:00
TMC and Allseas Just Signed an Agreement to Develop a Commercial Nodule Recovery System. Does This Move Make the Stock a Buy in 2026 and Beyond?
Critical minerals have become a strategic priority and a national security concern. According to research by The Motley Fool, China controls about 70% of rare-earth extraction and 90% of processing, giving the country a stronghold over the rare-earth supply chain. The need to build a domestic supply chain became urgent when China imposed restrictions on rare-earth elements and magnets, which are crucial for defense, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other technologies.TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is looking to mine the deep-sea floor, which is rich in these rare-earth materials. The company has gotten some good news this month that brings its deep-sea mining business closer to reality, making it an intriguing mining stock for investors playing the rare-earth and critical minerals supply chain build-out.This month the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ruled that TMC's consolidated application was fully compliant. This stamp of approval removes a major regulatory hurdle for TMC and provides it with priority rights over designated areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean until the final permitting process plays out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.