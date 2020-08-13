TMC names AGNITY 2020 Communications Product of the Year Award Winner

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGNITY Global, Inc. (AGNITY), a global communication application solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its product suite for telephony fraud prevention, 'AGNITY Defend' has been honored with a 2020 Communications Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company.

"Congratulations to AGNITY Global for being honored with a Communications Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "AGNITY Defend is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from AGNITY Global in 2020 and beyond."

According to Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book 2019, US consumers filed 1.7 million fraud reports during 2019 and reported losses of more than $1.9 billion to fraud, This represents a 28 percent jump from previous year. Imposter scams was the number one fraud reported to Sentinel, with nearly $667 million lost to it alone, which was a 34 percent increase from the previous year. Telephony and Mobile Services fraud was among the top three categories of fraud.

The AGNITY Defend provides solution that intelligently monitors and detects fraudulent callers in telecom networks. The AGNITY Defend application uses state-of-art technology for Call Screening, Audio CAPTCHA challenges, CDR Analysis, Speech Analysis and Biometric Analysis. These capabilities enable various anti-fraud applications to be assembled into one AGNITY Defend solution to identify fraudulent calls and take appropriate action, either before or after call completion.

"At AGNITY, we pride ourselves as a trusted partner for Service Provider customers by helping them with innovative solutions that increase their ARPU and customer satisfaction. Our newest Defend Solution is a unique technology combining AI techniques with speech analytics, providing the most accurate and defensible fraud protection to their end-users while enabling the ability to save billions of dollars of fraud losses per year," explained Sanjeev Chawla, CEO at AGNITY Global, Inc. Highlighting the benefits of AGNITY Defend to its customers, he said, "We are delighted to offer more advanced techniques on top of basic STIR/SHAKEN to keep your user-base safe and protected."

About AGNITY Global, Inc.

AGNITY Global is a leading global provider of Application Infrastructure for Service Provider Networks as well as a provider of contextual communication solution for healthcare industry segment. It is headquartered in the Silicon Valley, with Development and Support Operations in Richardson (Texas), and Noida (India). The Communications business of AGNITY Global is branded as AGNITY Communications, Inc. and powers the networks of global Tier 1 Service providers. The Healthcare business of AGNITY Global is branded as AGNITY Healthcare, Inc. and offers a comprehensive mobile contextual communication and collaboration solutions for Healthcare service providers. For more information, visit http://www.agnity.com

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

