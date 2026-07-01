TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
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01.07.2026 21:38:00
TMC The Metals Company Could Surge: 2 Catalysts Poised to Drive Gains Over the Next Year
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) has spent years trying to commercialize vast deposits of polymetallic nodules sitting on the Pacific Ocean floor. If you're unfamiliar, those nodules contain nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese -- all critical metals used in batteries, power grids, defense systems, and industrial infrastructure.Indeed, demand for these nodules is what put the stock in the spotlight despite the absence of regulatory permitting. But that's changing. Here are two catalysts for this.The single biggest catalyst for TMC isn't higher metal prices. It's permitting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)