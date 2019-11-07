TMI Automotive Products, Inc. Launches New Interior Applications

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMI Automotive Products, Inc. (Booth# 24675) will be showing at their 21st consecutive SEMA show and is set to introduce four new interior platforms for four different vehicles at this year's SEMA show in Las Vegas, NV.

"SEMA is the pinnacle of shows for custom automotive builders, so it seemed fitting we launch our four new industry-leading applications here," said Larry Ashley, Head of Product Development for TMI Automotive Products, Inc.

In doing so, TMI Automotive Products will be showing new interior applications for:



1968 Chevy Chevelle (Built by TMI) Sport Series

(Built by TMI) Sport Series Application includes: Molded Door Panels, Molded Quarter Panels, Multi piece Carpet kit, Dash Pad, Center Console, Molded Headliner, Pro Series Low back front Bucket seats, Pro Series Rear Sport Seat with integrated waterfall console and a Sport Trunk Kit.

1959 Chevy Impala (Built by TMI) Sport Series

Application includes: Molded Door Panels, Molded Quarter Panels, Center Console, Molded Headliner, Pro Series Grand Power front seats

1964 Chevy Impala (Built by Tre 5 Customs) Sport Series

Application includes: Door Panels, Quarter Panels, Center Console, Pro Series Grand Power front seats and matching upholstery for factory rear seat

1992 Chevy Pickup (Built by FLO Airride ) Sport Series

(Built by FLO Airride ) Sport Series Application includes: Molded Door Panels, Headliner, Dash Cap, Pro Series Classic buckets seats with integrated deluxe waterfall console

TMI has been making high quality interiors for over 35 years, and being the go-to for car enthusiasts and their classic rides. Proudly designed and made in the USA, TMI prides themselves on their workmanship and attention to detail in providing the best custom fit and finish for your vehicle.

With over 170,000 color combinations no two kits will ever look the same. TMI allows their customer to customize their interior patterns within the sport line, from the base color all the way down to the stitch color - the options are endless. While already assembled and ready to bolt right in, making the install a one weekend project.

For more information on TMI's new lineup visit a local authorized TMI Dealer or go to http://www.tmiproducts.com.

About TMI Products, Inc.

TMI Products was founded in 1982, when the Tuccinardi brothers began making Volkswagen® door panels by hand in their family garage in Torrance, CA. TMI quickly became the market leader of classic Volkswagen interiors and after years of delivering high quality products, TMI expanded their offering to include new applications such as, Chevrolet®, Ford®, and MOPAR® to meet market demand. Being an industry leader, TMI branched out to offer a blended style of classic and modern and created the Pro-Touring line while remaining true to the Restomod Sport Series product line.

SOURCE TMI Products