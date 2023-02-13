TMI TRUST COMPANY EXPANDS ESCROW SERVICES WITH NEW HIRES

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMI Trust Company (TMI), a Florida based trust company, announces the addition of Erik Benson, Managing Director; Alice Wolen, Director; Tom Popovics, Director; Margaret Muir, Vice President; and John Porter, Vice President, to its transaction administration and relationship management team.

The entire team joins TMI from Bank of America where they were responsible for client relationship management for escrows. The team originated at LaSalle Bank which was acquired by Bank of America in 2007.

Leading the team is Erik Benson, Managing Director. Erik is a 30-year veteran in the banking industry with experience in operations, administration, client service, relationship management, liquidity, escrows, corporate trust, and product management.

Most recently, Erik served as Global Head of Liquidity and Escrow Product for Bank of America's Global Custody and Agency Services where his focus was on liquidity escrow product management and development.

In his position at TMI, Erik will continue to oversee his onboarding and relationship management team providing strategic sales support and expertise on complex, large impact escrow transactions ranging in size from $1 million to over $1 billion.

According to Steven B. Eason, CEO of TMI Trust Company, "This is one of the most experienced escrow administration and relationship teams I have seen, and they will continue to provide the escrow clients with the high level of client service they have come to expect and deserve." Eason added, "Now they will also have the opportunity to expand their client service beyond escrows and provide expert care to TMI clients across the broad spectrum of trust and agency services we provide."

According to Anthony A. Guthrie, Executive Chairman of TMI Trust Company, "This is a very big deal for TMI. Not only are we strategically expanding our core competency services and strengthening our brand, we are also adding capacity to better take care of our clients and positioning TMI for further growth."

About TMI Trust Company

TMI Trust Company (TMI) is a Florida-based trust company with additional locations to serve the trust and agency needs of the corporate and public finance markets, family offices, IRAs, church and nonprofits, and other specialty services.

TMI provides a full spectrum of traditional trust, escrow, and loan agency services for debt capital markets transactions, M&A, project finance, direct lending, leasing, default/workout, and the broad range of associated collateral. TMI is custodian for government and institutional retirement and pension plans through its Salem Trust Company division and also serves as custodian for thousands of Individual Retirement Accounts for investors in traditional assets such as mutual funds, money market accounts and other marketable securities, as well as alternative assets such as privately held company stock, church bonds, and real estate.

In addition, TMI offers a range of fiduciary and tax accounting services for family offices and investment partnerships, and custodial services for SBA loan repo pools.

