TMRW LIFE SCIENCES NAMED FAST COMPANY'S #1 MOST INNOVATIVE BIOTECH COMPANY FOR GROUND-BREAKING IVF TECHNOLOGY

Fertility Tech Pioneer Modernizing IVF Through Safer, Cheaper and More Transparent Egg and Embryo Storage Tops 2022 List of Companies "Reshaping Their Businesses, Industries, and the Broader Culture."

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, creator of the world's first automated frozen egg and embryo management platform for in vitro fertilization (IVF), earned the #1 spot on Fast Company's 2022 list of the top 10 most innovative biotech companies. TMRW's technology is revolutionizing fertility medicine by providing safer, more affordable and more transparent IVF care for hopeful parents. Before TMRW introduced its groundbreaking new platform, the standard of care for frozen egg and embryo storage dated back to the 1970s when IVF was first developed.

Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW and IVF mom, said: "It's an honor to be named Fast Company's #1 most innovative biotech company, and we are fully committed to maintaining this momentum well into the future. As a mother who has been through the IVF process and understands the profound physical, emotional and financial investments required of patients, I'm proud that TMRW is helping to eliminate the risk, uncertainty and unnecessary cost for hopeful parents. This is only the beginning."

TMRW is now partnered with over 18 clinics across the US, including fertility centers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, San Francisco, and more. TMRW will launch in the United Kingdom later this year.

Cynthia Hudson, VP of Clinical Strategy at TMRW, said: "As an embryologist with over two decades of experience in the field, it has been clear to me for a long time that we needed a better solution that eliminates the hazards and inefficiencies of the analog cryospecimen management systems used for the past 50 years. After collaborating closely with leading IVF clinicians around the world, our platform is tailored to clinic needs using cutting-edge technology, tracking and automation."

Prior to TMRW's commercial launch in 2021, fertility clinics had no option but to rely on manual, analog storage systems, which have not been updated for decades. Thousands of specimens have been reported lost, damaged or mishandled, resulting in tragedy for patients and reputational damage for clinics. TMRW's automated platform replaces these outdated tools by integrating state-of-the-art digital tracking, robotics and 24/7 monitoring, removing over 90% of potential points of failure across existing manual workflows.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences provides the first and only automated, robotic, software-guided specimen management solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally tracked using software, safely managed and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID labware and a software management solution created in collaboration with many of the world's most celebrated IVF clinicians, TMRW empowers clinics and gives peace of mind to patients on their fertility journey. TMRW's platform has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With hundreds of millions of children projected to be conceived through IVF in coming decades, almost all of them using frozen eggs and embryos, TMRW provides a scalable solution for clinics bringing the care of frozen eggs and embryos into the 21st century, a prerequisite for fertility providers worldwide to be able to meet the vastly growing demand for their services.

