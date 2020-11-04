04.11.2020 17:30:00

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2020

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *


October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Volume                                                                

12,514,202,189

14,140,700,866

9,719,267,648

Value

$176,635,525,977

$198,134,468,890

$147,930,168,411

Transactions

23,205,047

26,093,429

20,821,603





Daily Averages




Volume

595.9 million

673.4 million

 441.8 million

Value

$8,411.2 million

$9,435.0 million

$6,724.1 million

Transactions

1,105,002

1,242,544

946,437

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

153,306,637,000

110,914,472,137

+38.2

Value

$2,058,692,540,568

$1,575,976,466,229

+30.6

Transactions

294,070,592

218,545,117

+34.6





Daily Averages




Volume

 730.0 million

 528.2 million

+38.2

Value

$9,803.3 million

$7,504.6 million

+30.6

Transactions

1,400,336

1,040,691

+34.6

Toronto Stock Exchange


October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Volume                                                                

7,155,789,886

8,443,341,708

6,379,729,651

Value

$159,262,364,210

$179,566,119,692

$134,314,305,975

Transactions

19,805,674

22,400,040

18,298,881

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

15,580.64

16,121.38

16,483.16





Daily Averages




Volume

340.8 million

402.1 million

290.0 million

Value

$7,583.9 million

$8,550.8 million

$6,105.2 million

Transactions

943,127

1,066,669

831,767

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

96,466,421,468

70,522,913,082

+36.8

Value

$1,860,900,999,538

$1,413,905,887,304

+31.6

Transactions

255,632,988

187,576,391

+36.3





Daily Averages




Volume

459.4 million

335.8 million

+36.8

Value

$8,861.4 million

$6,732.9 million

+31.6

Transactions

1,217,300

893,221

+36.3

TSX Venture Exchange*


October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Volume                                                                

4,024,258,143

4,343,417,485

2,497,223,740

Value

$2,038,128,431

$2,395,375,922

$793,032,821

Transactions

1,116,933

1,227,558

464,705

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

683.78

706.51

538.37





Daily Averages




Volume

191.6 million

206.8 million

113.5 million

Value

$97.1 million

$114.1 million

$36.0 million

Transactions

53,187

58,455

21,123

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% Change  

Volume                                                               

41,967,612,553

30,791,141,511

+36.3

Value

$16,959,489,363

$15,007,892,738

+13.0

Transactions

8,996,141

7,215,133

+24.7





Daily Averages




Volume

199.8 million

146.6 million

+36.3

Value

$80.8 million

$71.5 million

+13.0

Transactions

42,839

34,358

+24.7

TSX Alpha Exchange


October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Volume                                                                

1,334,154,160

1,353,941,673

842,314,257

Value

$15,335,033,336

$16,172,973,276

$12,822,829,615

Transactions

2,282,440

2,465,831

2,058,017





Daily Averages




Volume

 63.5 million

 64.5 million

 38.3 million

Value

$730.2 million

$770.1 million

$582.9 million

Transactions

108,688

117,421

93,546

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% Change 

Volume                                                              

14,872,602,979

9,600,417,544

+54.9

Value

$180,832,051,667

$147,062,686,187

+23.0

Transactions

29,441,463

23,753,593

+23.9





Daily Averages




Volume

 70.8 million

 45.7 million

+54.9

Value

$861.1 million

$700.3 million

+23.0

Transactions

140,197

113,112

+23.9

Montreal Exchange


October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

7,933,232

6,857,857

9,748,846

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,370,398

7,798,167

8,139,118

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

95,787,642

97,489,712

-1.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,370,398

8,139,118

+2.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as October 31, 2020.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ungewisser US-Wahlausgang: Wall Street fester -- ATX in Grün -- DAX legt zu -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich vorwiegend stärker
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit freundlicher Tendenz. Anleger am heimischen Markt greifen zur Wochenmitte nach anfänglichen Bedenken zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenso auf positivem Terrain. An den Börsen in Asien standen die Zeichen am Mittwoch mehrheitlich auf Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen