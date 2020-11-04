|
04.11.2020 17:30:00
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2020
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
October 2020
September 2020
October 2019
Volume
12,514,202,189
14,140,700,866
9,719,267,648
Value
$176,635,525,977
$198,134,468,890
$147,930,168,411
Transactions
23,205,047
26,093,429
20,821,603
Daily Averages
Volume
595.9 million
673.4 million
441.8 million
Value
$8,411.2 million
$9,435.0 million
$6,724.1 million
Transactions
1,105,002
1,242,544
946,437
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% Change
Volume
153,306,637,000
110,914,472,137
+38.2
Value
$2,058,692,540,568
$1,575,976,466,229
+30.6
Transactions
294,070,592
218,545,117
+34.6
Daily Averages
Volume
730.0 million
528.2 million
+38.2
Value
$9,803.3 million
$7,504.6 million
+30.6
Transactions
1,400,336
1,040,691
+34.6
Toronto Stock Exchange
October 2020
September 2020
October 2019
Volume
7,155,789,886
8,443,341,708
6,379,729,651
Value
$159,262,364,210
$179,566,119,692
$134,314,305,975
Transactions
19,805,674
22,400,040
18,298,881
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
15,580.64
16,121.38
16,483.16
Daily Averages
Volume
340.8 million
402.1 million
290.0 million
Value
$7,583.9 million
$8,550.8 million
$6,105.2 million
Transactions
943,127
1,066,669
831,767
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% Change
Volume
96,466,421,468
70,522,913,082
+36.8
Value
$1,860,900,999,538
$1,413,905,887,304
+31.6
Transactions
255,632,988
187,576,391
+36.3
Daily Averages
Volume
459.4 million
335.8 million
+36.8
Value
$8,861.4 million
$6,732.9 million
+31.6
Transactions
1,217,300
893,221
+36.3
TSX Venture Exchange*
October 2020
September 2020
October 2019
Volume
4,024,258,143
4,343,417,485
2,497,223,740
Value
$2,038,128,431
$2,395,375,922
$793,032,821
Transactions
1,116,933
1,227,558
464,705
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
683.78
706.51
538.37
Daily Averages
Volume
191.6 million
206.8 million
113.5 million
Value
$97.1 million
$114.1 million
$36.0 million
Transactions
53,187
58,455
21,123
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% Change
Volume
41,967,612,553
30,791,141,511
+36.3
Value
$16,959,489,363
$15,007,892,738
+13.0
Transactions
8,996,141
7,215,133
+24.7
Daily Averages
Volume
199.8 million
146.6 million
+36.3
Value
$80.8 million
$71.5 million
+13.0
Transactions
42,839
34,358
+24.7
TSX Alpha Exchange
October 2020
September 2020
October 2019
Volume
1,334,154,160
1,353,941,673
842,314,257
Value
$15,335,033,336
$16,172,973,276
$12,822,829,615
Transactions
2,282,440
2,465,831
2,058,017
Daily Averages
Volume
63.5 million
64.5 million
38.3 million
Value
$730.2 million
$770.1 million
$582.9 million
Transactions
108,688
117,421
93,546
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% Change
Volume
14,872,602,979
9,600,417,544
+54.9
Value
$180,832,051,667
$147,062,686,187
+23.0
Transactions
29,441,463
23,753,593
+23.9
Daily Averages
Volume
70.8 million
45.7 million
+54.9
Value
$861.1 million
$700.3 million
+23.0
Transactions
140,197
113,112
+23.9
Montreal Exchange
October 2020
September 2020
October 2019
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
7,933,232
6,857,857
9,748,846
Open Interest (Contracts)
8,370,398
7,798,167
8,139,118
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% Change
Volume (Contracts)
95,787,642
97,489,712
-1.7
Open Interest (Contracts)
8,370,398
8,139,118
+2.8
*Includes NEX
All figures are as October 31, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
