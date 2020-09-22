+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
22.09.2020 19:15:00

TMX Group, Contact Gold, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Matthew Lennox-King, CEO, Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV. C), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV. C)

Contact Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration properties in Nevada. The company has two geographic segments: Canada and the United States of America. The projects of the company are Pony Creek, South Carlin and many more. It derives most of its revenue from Canada. For more information visit: http://www.contactgold.com/ 

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

