TMX Group, Haivision, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Mirko Wicha, Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

Haivision is a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. The connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enables global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. Haivision provides high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit: https://www.haivision.com/

