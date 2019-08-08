Jetzt schnell sein! Kostenloses finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot eröffnen und 50 € Trade-Guthaben sichern.1   Hier informieren!-w-
08.08.2019 00:49:00

TMX Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.62 per Common Share

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.62 on each common share outstanding, payable on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2019.

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2019 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmx-group-limited-declares-dividend-of-0-62-per-common-share-300898432.html

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

