TMX Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.66 per Common Share

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.66 on each common share outstanding, payable on June 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock ExchangeTSX Venture ExchangeTSX Alpha ExchangeThe Canadian Depository for SecuritiesMontréal ExchangeCanadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

