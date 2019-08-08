TMX Group Limited Reports Record Results for Second Quarter 2019

Strong quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.37 , versus $1.71 in Q2/18 that included 48 cents per share gain on sale of TMX FTSE interest





Record quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.45 compared with $1.34 in Q2/18





Record quarterly revenue of $210.3 million , up from $209.5 million in Q2/18

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited [TSX:X] ("TMX Group") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Commenting on Q2/19 and the company's outlook, Lou Eccleston, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group, said:

"TMX's performance in the second quarter serves to highlight the strength and resiliency of our business model as we delivered record results amidst less than ideal capital markets conditions. Our efforts to diversify revenue streams have enabled TMX to achieve strong operating results for three consecutive quarters despite ongoing challenges in our operating environment, including reduced financing activity in our capital formation business. As we continue into the second half of 2019, TMX's focus remains fixed on executing our global strategy to deliver client-centric solutions across the markets we serve and on delivering profitable growth to our shareholders."

Commenting on the company's performance in Q2/19, John McKenzie, Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group, said:

"We were very pleased with our record results and the sustained momentum in our overall performance in the first half of the year. TMX's revenue was up 6% sequentially and operating expenses were down 1% over Q1/19. All of this contributed to a 26% increase in diluted earnings per share and a 12% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share compared with Q1/19. Revenue was up sequentially in all major parts of our business with the exception of equities trading reflecting lower volatility. The strength in our revenue and our continued focus on managing costs resulted in record income from operations in the second quarter."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted net income are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We present adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net income to indicate ongoing financial performance from period to period, exclusive of a number of adjustments. These adjustments include amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, strategic re-alignment expenses, transaction related costs, net income tax recovery on gain on sale of NGX, gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange, gain on sale of interest in TMX FTSE, commodity tax provision, and change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate. Management uses these measures, and excludes certain items, because it believes doing so results in a more effective analysis of underlying operating and financial performance, including, in some cases, our ability to generate cash. Excluding these items also enables comparability across periods. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring or not useful to investors.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2018.











(in millions of dollars, except per

share amounts) Q2/19 Q2/18 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Revenue $210.3 $209.5 $0.8 0% Operating expenses 106.2 119.7 (13.5) (11)% Income from operations 104.1 89.8 14.3 16% Net income 77.2 95.6 (18.4) (19)% Adjusted net income1 81.8 74.7 7.1 10%









Earnings per share







Basic 1.38 1.72 (0.34) (20)% Diluted 1.37 1.71 (0.34) (20)% Adjusted Earnings per share2







Basic 1.46 1.34 0.12 9% Diluted 1.45 1.34 0.11 8%









Cash flows from operating activities 111.5 119.7 (8.2) (7)%

__________________ 1 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" 2 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Net income

Net income in Q2/19 was $77.2 million, or $1.38 per common share on a basic and $1.37 on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $95.6 million, or $1.72 per common share on a basic and $1.71 on a diluted basis, for Q2/18. The decrease in net income and earnings per share was largely driven by lower gains on the sale of investments in Q2/19 compared with Q2/18 and higher income tax expense:

In Q2/18, we recognized a gain on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE of $26.8 million before and after income tax ( 48 cents per basic and diluted share). In Q2/19, we recognized a gain of $2.3 million before income tax ( $2.0 million after income tax, or 4 cents per basic and diluted share) on the sale of our interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.





In Q2/18, there was a decrease in income tax expense of approximately $11.8 million relating to realizing and utilizing a capital loss. This capital loss was applied to eliminate income tax otherwise payable on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE in Q2/18 and reduce income tax paid on our sale of NGX in 2017. Also, the non-taxable portion of the capital gain on the sale of our interest in the TMX FTSE resulted in a tax benefit of approximately $3.3 million . In Q2/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .

Revenue was essentially unchanged from Q2/18 to Q2/19. However there was a decrease in operating expenses of $13.5 million from Q2/18 to Q2/19, including a reduction in severance costs, as well as lower net finance costs. In Q2/18, we recorded a commodity tax provision of $7.6 million (10 cents per basic and diluted share) and a lease termination payment of $4.5 million (6 cents per basic and diluted share).

Adjusted Earnings per Share3 Reconciliation for Q2/19 and Q2/18

The following is a reconciliation of earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:



Q2/19 Q2/18 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share $1.38 $1.37 $1.72 $1.71 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 Strategic re-alignment expenses4 0.02 0.02 — — Gain on sale of interest in TMX FTSE — — (0.48) (0.48) Net income tax recovery on gain on sale of NGX — — (0.17) (0.16) Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange (0.04) (0.04) — — Commodity tax provision — — 0.10 0.10 Transaction related costs5 0.01 0.01 — — Change in net deferred income tax liabilities

resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate

income tax rate (0.08) (0.08) — — Adjusted earnings per share $1.46 $1.45 $1.34 $1.34 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 56,006,062 56,459,282 55,578,475 56,045,700

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 8% from $1.34 in Q2/18 to $1.45 in Q2/19. The increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share was largely driven by lower operating expenses related to lease termination and severance as well as lower net finance costs. The increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share was somewhat reduced by an increase in the number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in Q2/19 compared with Q2/18.

___________________ 3 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" 4 Please refer to "Initiatives and Accomplishments - Strategic re-alignment" in our Q2/19 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for more details 5 Includes costs related to an acquisition

Adjusted Net Income6 Reconciliation for Q2/19 and Q2/18

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:











(in millions of dollars)

(unaudited) Q2/19 Q2/18 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Net income $77.2 $95.6 ($18.4) (19)% Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to

acquisitions 9.4 9.5 (0.1) (1)% Strategic re-alignment expenses7 0.9 — 0.9 n/a Gain on sale of interest in TMX FTSE — (26.8) 26.8 (100)% Net income tax recovery on gain on sale of

NGX — (9.2) 9.2 (100)% Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock

Exchange (2.0) — (2.0) n/a Commodity tax provision — 5.6 (5.6) (100)% Transaction related costs8 0.6 — 0.6 n/a Change in net deferred income tax liabilities

resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate

income tax rate (4.3) — (4.3) n/a Adjusted net income9 $81.8 $74.7 $7.1 10%

Adjusted net income increased by 10% from $74.7 million in Q2/18 to $81.8 million in Q2/19. The increase was largely driven by lower operating expenses related to lease termination and severance as well as higher revenues and lower net finance costs.

________________________ 6 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" 7 Please refer to "Initiatives and Accomplishments - Strategic re-alignment" in our Q2/19 MD&A for more details 8 Includes costs related to an acquisition 9 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Revenue

(in millions of dollars) Q2/19 Q2/18 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Capital Formation $52.6 $57.8 $(5.2) (9)% Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing 48.6 46.8 1.8 4% Derivatives Trading and Clearing 33.8 33.3 0.5 2% Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics 75.6 70.7 4.9 7% Other (0.3) 0.9 (1.2) (133)%

$210.3 $209.5 $0.8 0%

Revenue was $210.3 million in Q2/19, up $0.8 million from $209.5 million in Q2/18 largely attributable to an increase in Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics revenue as well as higher CDS revenue. The increases were offset by a decrease in Capital Formation revenue, reflecting reduced additional listing fees revenue.

Operating expenses











(in millions of dollars) Q2/19 Q2/18 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Compensation and benefits $52.1 $54.2 $(2.1) (4)% Information and trading systems 12.2 11.9 0.3 3% Selling, general and administration 21.2 36.0 (14.8) (41)% Depreciation and amortization 19.4 17.6 1.8 10% Strategic re-alignment expenses 1.3 — 1.3 n/a

$106.2 $119.7 $(13.5) (11)%

Operating expenses in Q2/19 were $106.2 million, down $13.5 million or 11%, from $119.7 million in Q2/18. The decrease in costs was largely related to a commodity tax provision of $7.6 million (10 cents per basic and diluted share) and a lease termination charge of $4.5 million (6 cents per basic and diluted share) recorded in Q2/18. There were also lower severance costs. These decreases were partially offset by strategic re-alignment costs of $1.3 million (2 cents per basic and diluted share) related to onerous contracts in Q2/19.

Strategic re-alignment expenses







(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Q2/19 Q2/18

Pre-tax Amount Basic and Diluted

Earnings per

Share impact Pre-tax Amount Basic and Diluted

Earnings per

Share Impact

$1.3 $0.02 — —

Strategic re-alignment expenses for Q2/19 reflected non-recurring charges for onerous contracts related to our initiative on modernizing our clearing platforms of $1.3 million (see INITIATIVES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS - Strategic re-alignment).

Additional Information

Other income

(in millions of dollars) Q2/19 Q2/18 $ (decrease) % (decrease)

$2.3 $26.8 $(24.5) (91)%

In Q2/18, we completed the sale of our entire 24.2% interest in TMX FTSE. The proceeds of $70.4 million resulted in a gain on sale of approximately $26.8 million before and after income taxes ( 48 cents per basic and diluted share).





In Q2/19, we completed the sale of our interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange resulting in a gain on sale of approximately $2.3 million before tax ( $2.0 million after income tax, or 4 cents per basic and diluted share).

Income tax expense and effective tax rate

Income Tax Expense (in millions of dollars) Effective Tax Rate (%) Q2/19 Q2/18 Q2/19 Q2/18 $21.0 $11.1 21% 10%

Excluding adjustments, primarily relating to the items noted below, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 26% for both Q2/19 and Q2/18.

In Q2/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .





In Q2/18, we realized a capital loss on the windup of a limited partnership, resulting in a tax benefit of approximately $11.8 million . A portion of this capital loss was utilized to eliminate the income tax otherwise payable of $3.8 million on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE. In addition, we carried back the balance of this net capital loss to reduce the income tax of $8.0 million on the sale of NGX in 2017. Also, the non-taxable portion of the capital gain on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE resulted in a tax benefit of approximately $3.3 million . As a result, there was a decrease in income tax expense, which reduced our effective tax rate for Q2/18.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 Compared with Six months ended June 30, 2018

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2018.

(in millions of dollars, except per share

amounts) Six months ended

June 30, 2019 Six months ended

June 30, 2018 $ increase/

(decrease) % increase/

(decrease) Revenue $407.8 $416.7 $(8.9) (2)% Operating expenses 213.5 231.2 (17.7) (8)% Income from operations 194.3 185.5 8.8 5% Net income 138.4 158.7 (20.3) (13%) Adjusted net income10 155.0 148.9 6.1 4%









Earnings per share







Basic 2.47 2.86 (0.39) (14%) Diluted 2.46 2.84 (0.38) (13%) Adjusted Earnings per share11







Basic 2.76 2.69 0.07 3% Diluted 2.75 2.66 0.09 3%









Cash flows from operating activities 164.0 178.3 (14.3) (8%)

Net income

Net income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $138.4 million, or $2.47 per common share on a basic and $2.46 per common share on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $158.7 million, or $2.86 per common share on a basic and $2.84 on a diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in net income and earnings per share was largely driven by lower gains on the sale of investments in 1H/19 compared with 1H/18 and higher income tax expense:

In 1H/18, we recognized a gain on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE of $26.8 million before and after income tax ( 48 cents per basic and diluted share). In 1H/19, we recognized a gain of $2.3 million before income tax ( $2.0 million after income tax, or 4 cents per basic and diluted share) on the sale of our interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.





In 1H/18, there was a decrease in income tax expense of approximately $11.8 million relating to realizing and utilizing a capital loss. This capital loss was applied to eliminate income tax otherwise payable on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE in 1H/18 and reduce income tax paid on our sale of NGX in 2017. Also, the non-taxable portion of the capital gain on the sale of our interest in the TMX FTSE resulted in a tax benefit of approximately $3.3 million . In 1H/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .

Revenue declined by $8.9 million from 1H/18 to 1H/19 largely reflecting a decrease in Capital Formation revenue driven by a decline in additional listing fee revenue, partially offset by higher Trayport revenue. However there was a decrease in operating expenses of $17.7 million from 1H/18 to 1H/19 as well as lower net finance costs. In 1H/18, we recorded a commodity tax provision of $7.6 million (10 cents per basic and diluted share) and a lease termination payment of $4.5 million (6 cents per basic and diluted share). There was also a decrease in severance costs of approximately $6.0 million from 1H/18 to 1H/19.

____________________ 10 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" 11 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Adjusted Earnings per Share12 Reconciliation for Six months ended June 30, 2019 and Six months ended June 30, 2018

The following is a reconciliation of earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:



Six months ended June 30,

2019 Six months ended June 30,

2018 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share $2.47 $2.46 $2.86 $2.84 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 0.34 0.34 0.35 0.34 Strategic re-alignment expenses13 0.06 0.06 — — Gain on sale of interest in TMX FTSE — — (0.48) (0.48) Net income tax recovery on gain on sale of NGX — — (0.14) (0.14) Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange (0.04) (0.04) — — Commodity tax provision — — 0.10 0.10 Transaction related costs14 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 Change in net deferred income tax liabilities resulting

from decrease in Alberta corporate income tax rate (0.08) (0.08) — — Adjusted earnings per share15 $2.76 $2.75 $2.69 $2.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 55,924,166 56,343,757 55,511,869 55,972,415

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 3% from $2.66 in the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $2.75 in the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share was largely driven by lower operating expenses related to lease termination and severance as well as lower net finance costs. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in Capital Formation revenue driven by a decline in additional listing fee revenue, partially offset by higher Trayport revenue. The increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share was also somewhat reduced by an increase in the number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in 1H/19 compared with 1H/18.

__________________ 12 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" 13 Please refer to "Initiatives and Accomplishments - Strategic re-alignment" in our Q2/19 MD&A for more details 14 Includes costs related to the integration of Trayport in 2018, and costs related to an acquisition in 2019 15 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Adjusted Net Income16 Reconciliation for Six months ended June 30, 2019 and Six months ended June 30, 2018

The following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:











(in millions of dollars)

(unaudited) Six months

ended June 30,

2019 Six months

ended June 30,

2018 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Net income $138.4 $158.7 $(20.3) (13%) Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to

acquisitions 18.9 19.2 (0.3) (2%) Strategic re-alignment expenses17 3.4 — 3.4 n/a Gain on sale of interest in TMX FTSE — (26.8) 26.8 (100%) Net income tax recovery on gain on sale of

NGX — (8.0) 8.0 (100%) Gain on sale of interest in Bermuda Stock

Exchange (2.0) — (2.0) n/a Commodity tax provision — 5.6 (5.6) (100%) Transaction related costs18 0.6 0.2 0.4 200% Change in net deferred income tax liabilities

resulting from decrease in Alberta corporate

income tax rate (4.3) — (4.3) n/a Adjusted net income19 $155.0 $148.9 $6.1 4%

Adjusted net income increased by 4% from $148.9 million in 1H/18 to $155.0 million in 1H/19. The increase was largely driven by lower operating expenses related to lease termination and severance as well as lower net finance costs. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in Capital Formation revenue driven by a decline in additional listing fee revenue, partially offset by higher Trayport revenue.

______________ 16 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" 17 Please refer to "Initiatives and Accomplishments - Strategic re-alignment" in our Q2/19 MD&A for more details 18 Includes costs related to the integration of Trayport in 2018, and costs related to an acquisition in 2019 19 See discussion under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Revenue

(in millions of dollars) Six months

ended June 30,

2019 Six months

ended June 30,

2018 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Capital Formation $94.4 $108.2 $(13.8) (13)% Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing 97.1 97.9 (0.8) (1)% Derivatives Trading and Clearing 66.4 64.6 1.8 3% Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics 150.2 143.4 6.8 5% Other (0.3) 2.6 (2.9) (112)%

$407.8 $416.7 $(8.9) (2)%

Revenue was $407.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, down $8.9 million or 2% compared with $416.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. There was a decrease in Capital Formation revenue driven by lower additional listings fees, a reduction in Other revenue as well as lower Equities and Fixed Income Trading revenue. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics revenue reflecting higher revenue from Trayport including VisoTech (acquired May 15, 2019) and increased revenue from benchmarks and indices, data feeds, co-location and recoveries related to under-reported usage of real-time quotes in prior periods. There was also higher Derivatives Trading and Clearing revenue in 1H/19 primarily due to increased trading volumes.

Operating expenses











(in millions of dollars) Six months

ended June 30,

2019 Six months

ended June 30,

2018 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Compensation and benefits $105.1 $111.9 $(6.8) (6)% Information and trading systems 24.7 24.5 0.2 1% Selling, general and administration 39.4 59.9 (20.5) (34)% Depreciation and amortization 39.7 34.9 4.8 14% Strategic re-alignment expenses 4.6 — 4.6 n/a

$213.5 $231.2 $(17.7) (8)%

Operating expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $213.5 million, down $17.7 million or 8%, from $231.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in costs was largely related to a commodity tax provision of $7.6 million (10 cents per basic and diluted share) and a lease termination payment of $4.5 million (6 cents per basic and diluted share) in 1H/18. There was also a decrease in severance costs of approximately $6.0 million from 1H/18 to 1H/19.

Strategic re-alignment expenses









Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 (in millions of dollars) Pre-tax Amount Basic and Diluted

Earnings per

Share Impact Pre-tax Amount Basic and Diluted

Earnings per

Share Impact

$4.6 $0.06 $— $—

Strategic re-alignment expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included $3.3 million related to organizational changes we made in our post-trade business, elimination of centralized innovation product development unit, and changes to our enterprise risk approach. There were also non-recurring charges for onerous contracts related to our initiative on modernizing our clearing platforms of $1.3 million (See INITIATIVES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS - Strategic re-alignment).

Additional Information

Other income

(in millions of dollars) Six months ended

June 30, 2019 Six months ended

June 30, 2018 $ (decrease) % (decrease)

$2.3 $26.8 $(24.5) (91)%

In Q2/18, we completed the sale of our entire 24.2% interest in TMX FTSE. The proceeds of $70.4 million resulted in a gain on sale of approximately $26.8 million before and after income taxes ( 48 cents per basic and diluted share).





In Q2/19, we completed the sale of our interest in Bermuda Stock Exchange resulting in a gain on sale of approximately $2.3 million before tax ( $2.0 million after income tax, or 4 cents per basic and diluted share).

Income tax expense and effective tax rate

Income Tax Expense (in millions of dollars) Effective Tax Rate (%) Six months ended June 30,

2019 Six months ended June 30,

2018 Six months ended June 30,

2019 Six months ended June 30,

2018 $42.1 $34.7 23% 18%

Excluding adjustments, primarily related to the items noted below, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 26% for both the six months ended June 30, 2019, and for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

2019

In 1H/19, the Alberta general corporate income tax rate decreased. This change resulted in a decrease in net deferred income tax liabilities and a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of $4.3 million .

2018

In 1H/18, we realized a capital loss on the windup of a limited partnership, resulting in a tax benefit of approximately $11.8 million . A portion of this capital loss was utilized to eliminate the income tax otherwise payable of $3.8 million on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE. In addition, we carried back the balance of this net capital loss to reduce the income tax of $8.0 million on the sale of NGX in 2017. Also, the non-taxable portion of the capital gain on the sale of our interest in TMX FTSE resulted in a tax benefit of approximately $3.3 million . As a result, there was a decrease in income tax expense, which reduced our effective tax rate for 1H/18.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GOVERNANCE PRACTICE

The Finance & Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of TMX Group (Board) reviewed this press release as well as the Q2/19 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and recommended they be approved by the Board. Following review by the full Board, the Q2/19 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, MD&A and the contents of this press release were approved.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our Q2/19 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Financial measures contained in the MD&A and this press release are based on financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, unless otherwise specified and are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ACCESS TO MATERIALS

TMX Group has filed its Q2/19 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A with Canadian securities regulators. These documents may be accessed through www.sedar.com , or on the TMX Group website at www.tmx.com . We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this press release. In addition, copies of these documents will be available upon request, at no cost, by contacting TMX Group Investor Relations by phone at (416) 947-4277 or by e-mail at TMXshareholder@tmx.com .

