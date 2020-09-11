TMX Group, New Age Metals, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Harry Barr, Chairman & CEO, New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV: NAM), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV: NAM)

New Age Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing platinum group metals, precious and base metals mineral properties as well as green metals lithium. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the USA. Its project includes the River Valley PGM Project; Genesis PGM/Polymetallic Project and Lithium One, Lithium Two and Lithman West project. For more information visit: http://www.newagemetals.com/.



About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited