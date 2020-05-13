To Accelerate Enterprise Adoption, Quick Base Names Ed Jennings Chief Executive Officer as Demand for Its Low-Code Platform Surges

BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quick Base, the leading low-code platform for operational agility, today announced that Boston software veteran Ed Jennings, who most recently served as chief operating officer at Mimecast, has been named chief executive officer. The news follows record growth for Quick Base, which more than doubled its number of enterprise customers in the past year and recently unveiled major platform updates to support the integrated and automated workflow needs of enterprise-level organizations.

Jennings has a proven track record of accelerating enterprise growth at SaaS companies through innovative market strategies and operational excellence. Most recently, as COO at Mimecast, he helped bring the company public in 2015, expanded its footprint into the enterprise space, grew its annual revenue from roughly $80 million to over $400 million in four years and its team from 350 employees to 1,800 – while expanding offices across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

"What makes Quick Base so unique is the infinite potential for our customers. We're helping people build connections across their data and technology, ultimately making their operations more scalable," Jennings said. "As COVID-19 changes the way businesses look at the world, many are realizing they can't go back to the way things were before. The processes businesses put in place now will help them move faster, automate more and build lasting operational agility. It couldn't be a better time for Quick Base to help them fast-track innovation, and with passionate customers and a motivated team of employees, I'm excited to be part of this next phase."

Rick Willett, who has served as CEO and chairman of the board for the past four years, is stepping down to retire and focus on impact investing and philanthropic efforts.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with Ed as a successor. He shares the same passion for this organization, and he also has a deep appreciation for the power of our technology as the world's most powerful citizen developer platform," Willett said. "Quick Base is changing how the world thinks about software and is empowering problem solvers across businesses. I count myself lucky to have been a part of this team and on this journey with the incredible employees here."

In addition to his recent role at Mimecast, Jennings has held marketing leadership roles at PTC and Veracode, where he defined the go-to-market strategy that enabled the company to quadruple revenues during his nearly four-year tenure. He also served as CEO for SaaS workflow solution Copanion, which was later acquired by Drake Software. Jennings is a graduate of Boston College and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

To learn more, read an interview with Jennings on the Quick Base blog.

About Quick Base

Quick Base is the low-code platform for business agility. As the first cloud application development platform to support safe, secure and sustainable citizen development, Quick Base helps more than 6,000 customers, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 50, continuously perfect the processes that make their businesses unique. Quick Base is a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platform For Business Developers. Visit QuickBase.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quick Base