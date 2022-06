To Beat the Bears, Etsy Has to Leap Over This Hurdle

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With restrictions placed on physical shopping, and consumers spending more time than ever at home, online marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) absolutely thrived throughout the pandemic. Year-over-year growth in excess of 100% for both revenue and gross merchandise sales (GMS) was a normal occurrence in the quarters that followed the start of the pandemic. But as the business faces near-term headwinds, stemming from reopening economies and high inflation, Etsy will undoubtedly have a harder time encouraging its 89.1 million active buyers (excluding subsidiary marketplaces Reverb, Depop, and Elo7) to transact more frequently, which is management's ultimate objective. Let's take a closer look at this specialty e-commerce marketplace. Continue reading