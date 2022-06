To Invest Amid the Tech Stock Sell-Off, Start With This Strategy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is having a tough 2022, and the tech sector is no exception. As of June 23, 2022, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down close to 30% YTD. Top tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have all seen losses well into the double-digit percentages this year, and the sell-off isn't showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.If you're looking to invest amid the tech sell-off, use this strategy.One thing that's crucial for investors to do when sell-offs and market drops happen is to remove the emotions from their decision-making. Emotions drive a lot of money decisions, especially when you're seemingly losing money. If you're a long-term investor (which you should be), you don't want to find yourself panic-selling, likely going against your long-term best interest. Instead, sell-offs are a time to use dollar -cost averaging and increase your position in some of your favorite stocks.Continue reading