To Meet Demand, Recovery Centers of America Opens New Addiction Treatment Facility in New Jersey, Outside of New York City

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the nation's opioid crisis and increased demand for services, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) has opened a 111 bed addiction treatment facility in the Borough of Sayerville, in Middlesex County, New Jersey, 45 minutes outside of Manhattan and close to communities in central and northern New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and northern Pennsylvania.

Nationwide, over 150,000 people in the US lost their lives to drugs or alcohol. The Opioid & Health Indicators Database reports that there were 2,685 opioid-related overdose deaths in New Jersey in 2017 or 29.8 per 100,000 people. That's much higher than the national rate of overdose deaths.

"Addiction is a disease just like any other disease, not a moral failing, explains James Haggerty, CEO of RCA at Raritan Bay. "Patients and their families need to be able to access care closer to home so that loved ones can participate in care if desired --which increases the effectiveness of treatment and allows patients to return to productive lives."

Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay is the seventh inpatient treatment facility in three years to open in the Northeast by Philadelphia-based healthcare network, Recovery Centers of America. The company's first facility opened in 2016 in South Jersey, Recovery Centers of America at Mays Landing, with 133 beds that are mostly full.

In 2016, RCA pioneered the affordable, neighborhood-based model of providing addiction care to the droves of patients suffering from drug and alcohol addictions as the result of a nationwide crisis. Scrapping the traditional "rehab center" model of flying to another state for treatment, RCA's mission of helping save a million lives one neighborhood at a time, is focused on evidence-based treatment provided by top clinicians that can include the family and is close to home, just like a traditional hospital or physician's office. Most RCA patients are able to travel by car to an RCA facility that is in a 60-90 mile radius. RCA also provides complimentary transportation to its facilities.

Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay will provide those suffering from a substance use disorder with a full continuum of treatment to help patients into meaningful recovery. In addition to detox and inpatient care, a full range of outpatient services are available, including partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and general outpatient treatment. Graduated patients will also be part of Recovery Centers of America's alumni program which provides social events and a support system for RCA treatment graduates.

Patients can access care by calling 1-800-Recovery and talking to RCA care advocates 24/7/365. Intervention services are also available in many cases and complimentary to assist the families of individuals who need treatment. In New Jersey, about 87% of people who need addiction treatment do not receive it.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) provides comprehensive addiction treatment at seven inpatient residential facilities in South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Devon, Pennsylvania; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at its facilities in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA.

