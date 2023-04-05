Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 19:33:00

'To My Jelly Bean' Gives Regional and Community Banks and Credit Unions a Tribute

Social media campaign shares "All of Life's Moments" to underscore the importance of regional and community financial institutions

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the launch of "To My Jelly Bean," a feel-good social media campaign highlighting the importance of regional and community banks and credit unions in the lives of account holders nationwide.

Alkami Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkami Technology, Inc.)

The centerpiece of the campaign is a video in which a mother writes a letter to her teenage daughter, nicknamed Jelly Bean, on the eve of her departure for college. The letter references the most joyful and difficult moments of their life together, from the day the girl was born, to her first steps, to the tragic loss of her father at an early age.

At each moment on their journey together, the video reveals how a local banking provider supported them. From starting a college savings plan for their daughter at birth, starting a business—a children's clothing company aptly named Jelly Bean—to buying a home. The video showcases the natural progression of a family's financial journey through a timeline of life's moments.

"We hope 'To My Jellybean' serves as a reminder of all that regional and community financial institutions do to support the communities they serve—and the account holders who rely on their bank or credit union to help them ultimately realize their dreams," said Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer for Alkami.

Alkami is circulating the video on social platforms and encouraging account holders to share stories of how their banks and credit unions have helped them reach their financial goals, using the hashtag #AllOfLifesMoments.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Media Relations Contact

Marla Pieton
marla.pieton@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel
katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/to-my-jelly-bean-gives-regional-and-community-banks-and-credit-unions-a-tribute-301791033.html

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

