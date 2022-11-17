TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND AUTO REPORTERS

MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: Most Small Pickups Earn Passing Grades in IIHS' New Side Test

NEWS : Most small pickups earn passing grades in new side test

The Chevrolet Colorado crew cab, GMC Canyon crew cab and Honda Ridgeline crew cab earn good ratings, while the Nissan Frontier crew cab and Ford Ranger crew cab are rated acceptable. The Toyota Tacoma crew cab is rated marginal.

The structure and safety cages of the good-rated Colorado, Canyon and Ridgeline held up relatively well, contributing to a minimal risk of most injuries. However, injury measures taken from the dummies indicated a possibility of a pelvic fracture for the driver of the Colorado, the Canyon and especially the Ridgeline.

The Frontier's structure held up the best out of all six vehicles, and the Ranger's occupant compartment was also maintained relatively well, minimizing the risk of most injuries. However, the rear passenger dummies' heads struck the C-pillar through the side curtain airbag in both acceptable-rated vehicles.

Though measurements indicated minimal risk of most injuries for the marginal-rated Tacoma, its structure and safety cage were not maintained well during the crash. The impact from the striking barrier crumpled the door sill and B-pillar, pushing the B-pillar to within a few inches of the center of the driver seat.

IIHS developed the updated side crash test after research showed that many of the real-world side impacts that still account for nearly a quarter of passenger vehicle occupant fatalities are more severe than the original evaluation.

The updated side crash test uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed to simulate the striking vehicle. The new barrier weighs 4,200 pounds — close to the weight of today's midsize SUVs — and strikes the test vehicle at 37 mph, compared with a 3,300-pound barrier traveling at 31 mph in the original evaluation.

