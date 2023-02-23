TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND AUTO REPORTERS

MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: IIHS STRENGTHENS REQUIREMENTS FOR TOP SAFETY PICK AWARDS

NEWS : The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is strengthening the requirements for its TOP SAFETYPICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards in 2023.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is strengthening the requirements for its TOP SAFETYPICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards in 2023, demanding better side crash protection and improved pedestrian crash prevention systems and eliminating subpar headlights from the field of qualifying vehicles. As a result of the tougher criteria, only 48 models qualify for 2023 awards. Of those, 28 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 20 earn TOP SAFETY PICK.

This time last year, before changes to the award requirements, there were 101 winners, including 65 earning the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+. The biggest change to the criteria for both awards is the replacement of the original IIHS side crash test with the updated evaluation launched in 2021. The updated test involves 82 percent more energy than the original test. Vehicles must earn an acceptable or good rating to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK, while a good rating is required for the "plus."

The TOP SAFETY PICK+ criteria include another new evaluation, the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test. Advanced or superior performance is required in both the nighttime and daytime pedestrian tests for the higher award. For TOP SAFETY PICK, only a daytime rating of advanced or superior is required. When it comes to headlights, requirements for the base award have gotten more stringent. Previously, a vehicle could qualify by offering at least one trim level with available acceptable or good headlights, while winners of the "plus" award needed to have them standard across all trims. For 2023, both awards require standard acceptable or good headlights.

As before, to earn either award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front and original moderate overlap front tests. The roof strength, head restraint and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluations are no longer part of the award criteria. Toyota Motor Corp., which includes the Toyota and Lexus brands, has the most 2023 awards overall and the most awards in each category — nine TOP SAFETY PICK+ and six TOP SAFETY PICK awards for a total of 15. Honda Motor Co., which includes the Acura and Honda brands, is next with six TOP SAFETY PICK+ and two TOP SAFETYPICK awards. Mazda earned six TOP SAFETY PICK awards.

B-ROLL INCLUDES: Crash tests and other related footage, soundbites from David Harkey, president, IIHS

SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

