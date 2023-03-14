|
14.03.2023 13:00:00
TO: NEWS PRODUCERS, ASSIGNMENT EDITORS AND AUTO REPORTERS
MULTIVU VIDEO FEED: IIHS FINDS REAR PASSENGER PROTECTION FALLS SHORT IN MOST MIDSIZE SUVs
SATELLITE FEEDS:
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET
SD COORDINATES
HD COORDINATES
Galaxy 17
Galaxy 17
Transponder 14 – Slot 4
Transponder 14 – Lower
KU-Band
KU-Band
Downlink Freq: 11983 Vertical
Downlink Freq: 11971 Vertical
Bandwidth 6 MHz
Bandwidth 18 MHz
Symbol Rate: 3.9787
Symbol Rate: 13.235
Data Rate: 5.5
Data Rate: 18.2954
FEC: 3/4
FEC: 3/4
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
1:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET
SD COORDINATES
HD COORDINATES
Galaxy 17
Galaxy 17
Transponder 14 – Slot 4
Transponder 14 – Lower
KU-Band
KU-Band
Downlink Freq: 11983 Vertical
Downlink Freq: 11971 Vertical
Bandwidth 6 MHz
Bandwidth 18 MHz
Symbol Rate: 3.9787
Symbol Rate: 13.235
Data Rate: 5.5
Data Rate: 18.2954
FEC: 3/4
FEC: 3/4
NEWS: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds rear passenger protection falls short in most midsize SUVs
FORMAT: B-roll and soundbites
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Video, hard copy requests, downloadable MPEG4, contact information and more available at https://www.multivu.com/players/English/91468141-iihs-study-reveals-rear-passenger-protection-falls-short-in-most-midsize-suvs/
STORY SUMMARY:
Most midsize SUVs offer inadequate front crash protection for passengers seated in the rear, the latest crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show.
"All these vehicles provide excellent protection for the driver," said IIHS President David Harkey, "but only a handful extend that level of safety to the back seat."
IIHS recently updated its longstanding moderate overlap front crash test to add a rear passenger dummy positioned behind the driver. Although the test still includes a driver dummy, rear passenger protection is the main thing currently differentiating vehicles in this test.
Of 13 midsize SUVs tested, only four — the Ford Explorer, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Subaru Ascent and Tesla Model Y — earn good ratings.
Three others, the Chevrolet Traverse, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas, earn marginal ratings. Six more, the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler 4-door, Mazda CX-9 and Nissan Murano, are rated poor.
IIHS launched the updated moderate overlap front test last year in response to research showing that the front-seat safety gains that were driven by the original evaluation have not been matched in the rear. In vehicles from model year 2007 onward, the risk of a fatal injury is 46 percent higher for belted occupants in the rear seat than in the front. This isn't because the rear seat has become less safe, but because restraint technologies have only improved in the front seat.
The new test incorporates a Hybrid III dummy representing a small woman or 12-year-old child positioned in the second row behind the driver and uses specific metrics that focus on the injuries most frequently seen in rear-seat occupants.
B-ROLL INCLUDES: Crash tests and other related footage, soundbites from David Harkey, president, IIHS
SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)
FOR STORY INFO, CONTACT: Joe Young +1 504 641 0491 (cell)
FOR TECHNICAL INFORMATION, PLEASE EMAIL: STREAMS@MULTIVU.COM
This information is being sent to you by: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 1005 N. Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
/PRNewswire -- March 14, 2023/
SOURCE Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit über den Bankensektor: Dow tiefer erwartet -- ATX mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- DAX fällt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
An der Wall Street dürfte ein Kurseinbruch bevorstehen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben zur Wochenmitte deutlich ab. Die Börsen in Fernost können sich am Mittwoch erholen.