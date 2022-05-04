|
04.05.2022 18:00:44
To the Financial Community
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Event Reminder
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We have received many registrations for our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland, and thank you for your interest to join us at the event.
For those of you who would still like to join us in person, please register here by May 10, 2022, particularly if you would be joining us for lunch so that we can cater accordingly.
At the event, Oerlikons Group management will provide an update on the companys strategic priorities. Additionally, Oerlikons two division CEOs will give further insights on their respective markets and growth drivers. The presentation will be held in English.
If you would be participating via the webcast, please click this link to join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from May 18, 2022 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:
We look forward to welcoming you to our event.
|
1343893 04.05.2022
