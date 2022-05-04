+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 18:00:44

To the Financial Community

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
To the Financial Community

04.05.2022 / 18:00

Event Reminder
Oerlikon Capital Markets Day
on May 17, 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We have received many registrations for our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland, and thank you for your interest to join us at the event.

For those of you who would still like to join us in person, please register here by May 10, 2022, particularly if you would be joining us for lunch so that we can cater accordingly.

At the event, Oerlikons Group management will provide an update on the companys strategic priorities. Additionally, Oerlikons two division CEOs will give further insights on their respective markets and growth drivers. The presentation will be held in English.

Date

 Tuesday May 17, 2022

Time (CEST)

11:45 Registration
12:00 - 13:15 Investor sit-down lunch with management
13:15 - 18:00 Presentation and Q&A
18:00 Flying dinner
Place
 

Park Hyatt Zurich
Beethovenstrasse 21
8001 Zürich
Speakers Michael Suess (Chairman), Roland Fischer (CEO), Philipp Mueller (CFO), Georg Stausberg (CEO Polymer Processing Solutions) and Markus Tacke (CEO Surface Solutions)

If you would be participating via the webcast, please click this link to join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from May 18, 2022 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir

For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13
Other international numbers Please click here

We look forward to welcoming you to our event.

Stephan Gick Peter Dickson
Head of Investor Relations Senior Manager ESG Communication and
Investor Relations

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343893

 
End of News EQS News Service

1343893  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343893&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG 10,72 0,00% OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen