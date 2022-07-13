|
13.07.2022 17:46:02
To the Financial Community
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
July 13, 2022
Invitation to Oerlikons Q2 / H1 2022 results conference call
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the second quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1397537
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1397537 13.07.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
|10,72
|0,00%
