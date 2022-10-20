|
20.10.2022 17:45:41
To the Financial Community
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
October 20, 2022
Invitation to Oerlikons Q3 / 2022 conference call
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
