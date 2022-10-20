To the Financial Community

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time: 10:30 CET

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here .

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.