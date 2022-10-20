20.10.2022 17:45:41

To the Financial Community

20.10.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

October 20, 2022
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
ir@oerlikon.com

Invitation to Oerlikons Q3 / 2022 conference call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2022. The call will be held in English.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 10:30 CET

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.

Stephan Gick  
Head of Investor Relations  

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1468203

 
End of News EQS News Service

1468203  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

