|
19.04.2023 17:45:15
To the Financial Community
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
April 19, 2023
Invitation to Oerlikons Q1/2023 results conference call
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2023. The call will be held in English.
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in over phone:
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
We look forward to having you join us on the conference call.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1612113
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1612113 19.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.23
|To the Financial Community (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Excellent Progress in Sustainability Targets1 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Exzellente Fortschritte bei den Nachhaltigkeitszielen1 (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|Aktionäre genehmigten sämtliche Anträge (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|Shareholders approved all resolutions (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|Akquisition abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|Acquisition Completed (EQS Group)
|
21.02.23
|Erfolgreiche Strategieumsetzung im Jahr 2022 (EQS Group)