19.04.2023 17:45:15

To the Financial Community

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
19.04.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

April 19, 2023
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
ir@oerlikon.com

Invitation to Oerlikons Q1/2023 results conference call 

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2023. The call will be held in English.
 

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 10:30 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q&A session, please dial-in over phone:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. 

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.

We look forward to having you join us on the conference call.
 
Kind regards,

Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
