Toast: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Toast (NYSE:TOST) announced that recurring gross profit streams grew 27% year over year. The restaurant software vendor is expanding into automated agentic platform tools that directly manage labor scheduling and customer marketing. These automated service agents target customer spending categories beyond traditional administrative software. Three takeaways from the call detail this operational strategy.

Toast is building artificial intelligence (AI) software agents to automate back-office restaurant tasks such as labor scheduling and marketing. The scheduling tools reduced overtime hours by 41% per employee in early testing, allowing the business to capture spending previously directed to external service providers.

Management is expanding into international, enterprise, and retail markets to broaden its customer base beyond traditional mid-market restaurants. These new business lines are scaling to $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR, the annualized value of subscription and payment contracts) while requiring 25% less direct research and development (R&D) spending than the core business required at the same milestone.

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