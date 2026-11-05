Toast Aktie

Toast ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C3Y4 / ISIN: US8887871080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.11.2026 04:53:49

Toast: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Toast (NYSE:TOST) announced that recurring gross profit streams grew 27% year over year. The restaurant software vendor is expanding into automated agentic platform tools that directly manage labor scheduling and customer marketing. These automated service agents target customer spending categories beyond traditional administrative software. Three takeaways from the call detail this operational strategy.

Toast is building artificial intelligence (AI) software agents to automate back-office restaurant tasks such as labor scheduling and marketing. The scheduling tools reduced overtime hours by 41% per employee in early testing, allowing the business to capture spending previously directed to external service providers.

Management is expanding into international, enterprise, and retail markets to broaden its customer base beyond traditional mid-market restaurants. These new business lines are scaling to $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR, the annualized value of subscription and payment contracts) while requiring 25% less direct research and development (R&D) spending than the core business required at the same milestone.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Toast

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Toast

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Toast 31,26 -0,57% Toast

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgibt. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen