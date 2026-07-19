Toast Aktie
WKN DE: A3C3Y4 / ISIN: US8887871080
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19.07.2026 18:43:37
Toast Chief Revenue Officer Jonathan Vassil Sells 11,170 Shares -- Should Investors Sell Too?
Jonathan Vassil, Chief Revenue Officer of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST), sold 11,170 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 13 and July 14, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($30.16); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026, market close ($30.00).Toast, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based digital infrastructure solutions for the restaurant industry, with a market capitalization of $17.4 billion, TTM revenues of $6.4 billion, and TTM net income of $412.0 million. The company maintains operational scale with 6,500 employees. It leverages its integrated platform architecture, combining point-of-sale hardware, payment processing, and software services, to create significant switching costs and customer stickiness in a fragmented yet growing market. Toast's competitive positioning is reinforced by its vertical specialization in the restaurant sector, enabling deep product-market fit and the ability to capture multiple revenue streams across hardware, software subscriptions, and payment processing services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Toast
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Toast veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Toast legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26