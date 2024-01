Toast Says This Is Its Biggest Competitor, and It Might Surprise You

Investors didn't seem to have much appetite for restaurant software specialist Toast (NYSE: TOST) in 2023. The stock ended the year essentially flat although that's certainly better than a loss.When investors aren't sure what to think about a stock, that could spell opportunity. It could also mean high risk, though, or a value trap. No doubt, there is a large amount of competition in its industry. But Toast 's biggest competitor is a name you might recognize, and it might surprise you.Toast markets automated software for restaurants that takes care of all of a restaurant's operational needs in one place using cloud-based technology. It handles back-end processes like accounting and wages as well as front-end services like menu creation and payment processing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel