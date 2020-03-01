TOAST - The Live Tribute Band to Bread, Signs Management Deal with Bread and David Gates' Manager, Selwyn Miller

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOAST announced today that the band has signed a new management contract with Selwyn Miller, the former band manager and concert promoter for Bread and David Gates in the '90s.

"Bread is still very popular worldwide," says Miller. Since the only surviving members of the popular '70s hit-making band are retired, TOAST is serving up slices of the past to thrilled audiences everywhere.

TOAST is based in the Salt Lake City, UT area and began in 2017 when frontman and avid Bread fan Jeff Clark, encouraged by a lifelong vocal comparison to David Gates, assembled and performed "A Toast to Bread" concert at a local amphitheater with a few of his talented friends. The audience ate it up and requests to perform in other venues began to pour in, thus TOAST – The Ultimate Bread Experience, was born.

Selwyn Miller has been a longtime Bread fan. He was the catalyst behind Bread's 25th anniversary world tour and continued as David Gates' manager until David's retirement in 2005. Selwyn is passionate about continuing to keep the music of Bread alive through his partnership with TOAST.

TOAST's tribute to the smooth, mellow love songs and ballads of Bread including "If", "Make It With You", "It Don't Matter to Me," "Baby I'm -A-Want You," "Diary," "Aubrey," "Guitar Man" and "Everything I Own" among others and popular rock songs like "Mother Freedom" are often described as "Just like the original."

More information is available at https://toasttribute.com or by contacting Selwyn Miller at Entertainment Network.

SOURCE TOAST