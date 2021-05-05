|
Toastmasters' 5 Tips to Overcome the Fear of Public Speaking
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mark Twain once said, "There are two types of speakers: those who get nervous and those who are liars." From Abraham Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi to Samuel L. Jackson and Julia Roberts, even world leaders and renowned celebrities have had to overcome their fear of public speaking before achieving success.
For more than 95 years, Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, has offered a casual club setting for people to face their fear and practice speaking in front of a small and supportive audience. Toastmasters offers these tips for overcoming the fear of public speaking:
For additional tips on dealing with the fear of public speaking, read Kristen Hamling's "Scared of Public Speaking?" in the Toastmaster magazine. For more support and information on this topic, check out Toastmasters International's webinar: Lose the Fear, Learn the Relevance.
To find a local Toastmasters club where you can develop or improve your presentation skills, visit www.toastmasters.org/Find.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
