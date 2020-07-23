|
23.07.2020 14:14:00
Toastmasters' 7 Tips for Efficient Communication Across Cultures
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Zoom enable us to connect and interact with people across the globe in a matter of seconds, we are better able to see how other cultures communicate. Whether it's a more direct or indirect style of communication, if we aren't accustomed to certain behaviors, we might be caught off guard initially.
Toastmasters International, the global organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, has been offering its members a safe place to practice their communication skills for the past 95 years. Cultural coach, trainer, and mentor for multinational organizations, Christian Höferle offers the following seven tips for efficient communication across cultures:
For more information about communicating across cultures, read the Toastmaster magazine article "Evaluations: Bridging the Culture Gap" featuring Höferle and other culture experts.
Höferle will be part of an upcoming Toastmasters webinar series: Communicating Across Cultures. The webinars will cover increasing cultural awareness, discovering nuances in humor and body language, and how to gain global business intelligence skills. Click here to register for one or all of the free webinars, which will take place on July 29, 30, and 31.
To find a local Toastmasters club where you can practice and develop your communication skills, go to www.toastmasters.org/findaclub.
