Toastmasters Announces Speakers for 2023 Convention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announced a dynamic and compelling lineup of education sessions for its 2023 International Convention, to be held Aug. 16-19 as a hybrid event. With 11 inspiring speaking sessions, the 2023 International Convention will feature presenters from around the world.

"We are thrilled to offer an inspiring and impressive group of speakers at this year's International Convention," says Morag Mathieson, Toastmasters' International President-Elect. "These world-class presenters will educate and entertain our audience whether they are attending in-person in The Bahamas or joining us online."

The main-stage presenters include Lisa Nichols, who will deliver the keynote presentation during the Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Nichols is a renowned speaker, media personality, and corporate CEO, with a global platform reaching over 170 countries and serving over 80 million people. She has a social media reach of over 1.9 million followers.

As founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Nichols has helped develop workshops and programs that have transformed thousands of businesses, as well as the lives of entrepreneurs, across the globe. As a result of her training, her students have become unforgettable speakers, best-selling authors, and successful entrepreneurs.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin is the recipient of Toastmasters' 2023 Golden Gavel Award. Affectionately known as 'Coach Yo,' McPhee-McCuin is the head coach for the University of Mississippi women's basketball program, which returned to national prominence under her leadership.

Throughout her coaching career, she impacted every community in which she coached, emphasizing an importance on community engagement, both through service and via dialogue with fans and supporters. She puts an emphasis on teaching, developing, and inspiring through character-building and leadership, as best displayed by her trademark motto #NoCeilings, which serves as a rallying cry within her.

#NoCeilings emphasizes living life without limits, especially to young women, focusing on what can be achieved on the court and in life. Through her non-profit foundation, No Ceilings with Coach Yo, she advocates for child development through education and athletics.

Other education sessions:

To learn more about Toastmasters' 2023 International Convention, Aug. 16-19, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®, visit toastmasters.org/Convention. The International Convention will be a hybrid event and the public is invited to attend in person or online.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toastmasters-announces-speakers-for-2023-convention-301881879.html

SOURCE Toastmasters International