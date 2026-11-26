When a bustling restaurant finally closes its doors for the night, the staff doesn't just lock the register and go home. They reconcile payments, manage inventory, adjust payroll, and track the day's sales to see if they actually made money. Toast (NYSE:TOST) does all of this work inside a single, cloud-based platform that replaces the tangled mess of separate services most restaurants used to rely on. As of Nov. 19, the stock traded at $32.30 per share, reflecting a period of intense growth despite a performance drop of about 2% over the last year.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Toast an overall Superscore of 89 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

An 89 Superscore places Toast in the Top ~1% of all companies we score. This analysis provides a structured, data-driven starting point for your research, balancing the company's clear competitive advantages against the risks that keep it from earning a perfect grade.

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