|
07.03.2023 20:37:04
Toblerone To Remove Iconic Swiss Mountain From Packaging
(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, the company that makes Toblerone chocolate, is removing an image of the Matterhorn mountain from the chocolate's packaging as the company moves some of its production to Slovakia.
The company will also remove a reference to Toblerone being "Swiss chocolate," instead declaring it, "Established in Switzerland in 1908."
The move is due to Swiss rule, in force since 2017, which requires any product using "Swissness" to advertise a product or service to meet a set of origin criteria. Milk-based products must be made exclusively in the country.
Lawmakers say it is a way to protect the prestige associated with a Swiss-made product. Marks of "Swissness" can include the flag, references to cities such as Geneva, or in this case the famed mountain in the Alps known for its neat pyramid shape.
In addition to the move, the chocolate's packaging will change to "a modern and aerodynamic mountain logo that aligns with its geometric and triangular aesthetic," a Mondelez spokesperson told Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung.
Mondelez is also tweaking the Toblerone font and brand logo and including the signature of the distinctive nougat, almond and honey-filled chocolate's founder, Theodor Tobler.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mondelezmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mondelezmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mondelez
|61,41
|-0,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die Wall Street steht erneut vor einem wenig bewegten Handelsbeginn. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.