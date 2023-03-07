Toblerone To Remove Iconic Swiss Mountain From Packaging

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, the company that makes Toblerone chocolate, is removing an image of the Matterhorn mountain from the chocolate's packaging as the company moves some of its production to Slovakia.

The company will also remove a reference to Toblerone being "Swiss chocolate," instead declaring it, "Established in Switzerland in 1908."

The move is due to Swiss rule, in force since 2017, which requires any product using "Swissness" to advertise a product or service to meet a set of origin criteria. Milk-based products must be made exclusively in the country.

Lawmakers say it is a way to protect the prestige associated with a Swiss-made product. Marks of "Swissness" can include the flag, references to cities such as Geneva, or in this case the famed mountain in the Alps known for its neat pyramid shape.

In addition to the move, the chocolate's packaging will change to "a modern and aerodynamic mountain logo that aligns with its geometric and triangular aesthetic," a Mondelez spokesperson told Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung.

Mondelez is also tweaking the Toblerone font and brand logo and including the signature of the distinctive nougat, almond and honey-filled chocolate's founder, Theodor Tobler.