Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro to launch promotional campaign ahead of Japan's impending consumption tax increase

With mainland China'sseven-day National Day in October, 2019 and Taiwan's Double Tenth Day fast approaching, many in the country are considering their travel plans during this period. Starting from October 1, 2019, Japan will raise its consumption tax, which, except for certain food items, will increase from 8% to 10%. Although Japanese residents will be affected by the tax increase, foreign visitors can enjoy shopping in Japan as usual without being affected by the tax increase at duty-free shops. The Tobu Department Store located in Ikebukuro, Tokyo is also preparing the launch of a promotional campaign aimed at visitors from abroad in celebration of the upcoming Chinese National Day holiday and Double Tenth Day.

From October 1 to October 23, a wide range of goods, from limited-edition product sets launched by cosmetic brands including SK-II, Attenir and HABA to CLUB HARIE limited-edition matcha dessert made from tea leaves picked in early summer and Swatch items exclusively available in Tokyo incorporating the Rainbow Bridge as a design element, will be on sale. During the campaign, the store will make available a brochure with detailed information about the special offers. Shoppers can get discounts upon showing the brochure. In addition, some outlets will hand out gifts to shoppers who spend a certain amount on their purchases, while a 5% discount will be given to those who pay with their UnionPay cards. Foreign visitors can also enjoy an excise tax exemption by filling out the relevant forms.

Prior to the campaign, preparations for welcoming foreign visitors, including the expansion of duty-free counters and the establishment of more tourist information desks, have started from August 29.

Japanese department stores have received high acclaim worldwide for their full range of high-quality merchandise backed by caring and informative customer services. Following the implementation of the tax-free policy for foreign visitors, all stores are updating their procedures to be in compliance. The Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro, has become a preferred shopping destination among foreign tourists, most notably, for not charging a fee for assisting the shopper with the tax exemption paperwork.

Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro address: 1-1-25 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Official Homepage:

English - http://www.tobu-dept.jp/ikebukuro/tnb/language/english.html

Simplified Chinese - http://www.tobu-dept.jp/ikebukuro/tnb/language/schinese.html

Traditional Chinese - http://www.tobu-dept.jp/ikebukuro/tnb/language/tchinese.html

Event details can be found via the following links:

English - http://www.tobu-dept.jp.e.eh.hp.transer.com/ikebukuro/event/detail/2368

Simplified Chinese - http://www.tobu-dept.jp.c.eh.hpcn.transer-cn.com/ikebukuro/event/detail/2368

Traditional Chinese - http://www.tobu-dept.jp.t.eh.hp.transer.com/ikebukuro/event/detail/2368

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190905/2570869-1

