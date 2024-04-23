23.04.2024 17:25:23

Today we’re expanding our longtime partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, as together we apply the power of the Microsoft Cloud and Copilot for Microsoft 365 to accelerate their AI transformation.

The post Today we're expanding our longtime partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, as together we apply the power of the Microsoft Cloud and Copilot for Microsoft 365 to accelerate their AI transformation. appeared first on Stories.

