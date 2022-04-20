+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 07:15:00

Todito Pagos joins the list of Authorized Fintechs

MEXICO CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, The Official Daily of the Federation in Mexico authorized Todito as an Electronic Payment Fund Institution. 

The authorization granted by The National Banking and Securities Comission comes to position the company as one of the few approved Fintechs in the country, thus providing greater confidence to Todito's investors and users.

In the Official Daily of the Mexican Federation (DOF) it is mentioned that the institution will be subject to the supervision of The National Banking and Securities Comission (CNBV) and The Bank of Mexico (BANXICO), in the exercise of their respective powers as well as other competent financial authorities under the terms provided by law.  

Todito has been characterized by being in continuous evolution to offer its users a safe, easy, and simple way to manage their money and now with this regulation guarantees it in a forceful way. 

Todito has 24 years in the financial market helping the country's financial inclusion.

Contacts:

(CFO)     Guillermo Garza                ggarza@toditopagos.com
(CXO)     Eugenio Salinas                esalinas@toditopagos.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todito-pagos-joins-the-list-of-authorized-fintechs-301528711.html

SOURCE Todito Pagos

