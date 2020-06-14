Together We Can Make a New Normal

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world is changing. Six months ago we never could have imagined that studying and working from home would be the new normal, or that communities around the globe would take to the streets to fight for justice. But halfway through 2020, that is the current state of the world, and as restrictions begin to loosen, 11 year old singer Caitlin Byk asks the important question: "What do we want our future to look like?"

With her latest release, "New Normal" (written by Joseph Itaya, Caitlin Byk, Timothy Byk) Caitlin explores the challenges we've faced in 2020, and highlights the positive impact, painting a portrait of hope for our future.

Caitlin began singing at age 5 and has been featured on stages and screens around Los Angeles ever since. Currently in 6th grade, she has had leading roles in dozens of staged musical productions. Caitlin is the oldest of 3 girls and loves making people laugh. Caitlin is a focused, dedicated young professional, and dreams of touring the world as a singer to lift spirits and raise awareness for the causes she believes in.

"More than anything, I believe in the power of music to change people's hearts, and make them realize we are all the same."

In an effort to spread this message of hope for the future, please share this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uloNnndmBvI

