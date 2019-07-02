Together With Financial Institutions, the "E-order" of LianLian Digital Would Invest More Funds on Cross-border E-commerce Financial Services

HANGZHOU, China, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, at the fourth Global Cross-border E-commerce Summit, Cross-border Financial Services Forum, LianLian Digital announced that, its cross-border financial online technical solutions "E-order" and "E-credit" will be engaged in helping cross-border e-commerce sellers resolve their financing problems such as capital turnover, through the 5 billion funds provided by the financial institutions.

It is understood that, the E-order is a financing product solution based on the seller's order. Upon logging into the backstage account, the funding party will judge the credit line, which will be generated based on the seller's daily order variation. Basically, the single credit line provided by the financial institution can reach up to 10 million yuan.

E-Credit is a financing product solution on the basis of the sellers' digital credit. Through the comprehensive business condition assessment of the sellers on the e-commerce platform, the investor will grant them a certain credit line beforehand. In the future, the credit line provided by the financial institutions can reach up to 2 million yuan.

The E-order and E-credit feature lots of advantages, such as on-line operation, WYSIWYG quota, etc. Relying on the emerging Internet technology means, they can credit the data assets of small and medium-sized sellers, turn assets into funds, thus facilitating banks and other financial institutions to safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively provide premium & affordable financial services for them, according to the officials of LianLian Digital.

Company Profile:

As the leading domestic financial technology company, LianLian Digital is specialized in cross-border payment, mobile payment, intelligent payment, financial technology services, etc., and has always been committed to providing the all-round financial technology innovation services for small & medium-sized enterprises and consumers worldwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/together-with-financial-institutions-the-e-order-of-lianlian-digital-would-invest-more-funds-on-cross-border-e-commerce-financial-services-300879115.html

SOURCE LianLian Pay