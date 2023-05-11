Together with Siemens Healthineers, Varian Showcases Comprehensive Solutions Designed to Connect the Cancer Care Continuum at ESTRO 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, is highlighting its comprehensive cancer care solutions, including advanced imaging, radiation therapy, software, and services at the 2023 annual European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) meeting from May 12-16 in Vienna, Austria.

As a Siemens Healthineers company, Varian is working to connect the cancer care continuum to empower clinicians to deliver more efficient, more personalized care to patients. With technologies and services spanning the entire patient journey – from screening to survivorship – the company is working to build an integrated oncology ecosystem to enable streamlined workflows, better informed treatment decisions, and improved outcomes.

"Helping to create a world without fear of cancer requires us to look beyond the treatment room, at how we can work with our customers to apply our technology to transform the care pathway. Now that Varian is part of Siemens Healthineers, we have the reach and resources to do just that, starting with screening and early detection," said Kevin O'Reilly, President of Radiation Oncology Solutions at Varian. "In two years as a combined company, we have only just scratched the surface in identifying the wide range of new opportunities available to us to drive innovation through integration, with connected imaging and radiotherapy solutions to accelerate and enhance care for patients and providers alike. We are excited about the possibilities ahead, and the solutions we are showcasing at ESTRO reinforce the important progress we are making."

These solutions include:

Connected Imaging : Now available on Halcyon® and Ethos™ radiotherapy systems, the HyperSight™ imaging solution seeks to connect the power of imaging inside and outside the treatment room. The HyperSight solution's cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) technology delivers larger images with better contrast, and is 10 times faster than conventional linear accelerator-based imaging systems, saving time for patients and creating the potential to significantly enhance the patient experience. With quality, precision, and speed, HyperSight allows clinicians to capture images during daily radiation treatment that can be used for replanning and adaptation to patient and tumor changes.

: Patient movement during radiotherapy can significantly impact outcomes, as small movements such as breathing can affect the quality and precision of the treatment. The IDENTIFY™ system is designed to provide clinicians with greater confidence in knowing precisely where the patient is during a variety of radiation treatment delivery methods and techniques, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), and breath hold. IDENTIFY version 3.0, which has received CE mark, represents a purposeful step forward in surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT). This new version represents a connected future of SGRT through deeper integration of IDENTIFY within the Varian ecosystem. Clinicians will experience new safety features such as automated beam hold functionality on the TrueBeam® platform and process efficiencies that seamlessly complement established clinical protocols. Attendees of ESTRO will learn about Varian's unique vision of SGRT innovation throughout the entire Varian ecosystem. Integrated Software : Varian continues to build out its ecosystem of software solutions to power oncology workflows through patient-focused design, embedded intelligence, and enhanced connectivity. With a track record of innovation spanning more than two decades, the Eclipse™ treatment planning system has continuously evolved to support clinicians and their practices. The latest version of Eclipse includes features designed to enhance accuracy in stereotactic radiosurgery treatments, improve conformity for complex stereotactic body radiotherapy cases, and help clinicians realize new possibilities in precision. In addition, Varian continues to expand the capabilities of the ARIA® oncology information system (OIS) to improve workflows, efficiencies, communication, and safety in the clinic. The company has also introduced InSightive™ Gen2, its cloud-native, next-generation analytics solution, which empowers clinic professionals with actionable insights, customized alerts, and aggregation across multiple ARIA databases.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

1 U.S. FDA 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the U.S.

