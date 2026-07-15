Toho Q1 Earnings Fall; Maintains FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TKCOF, 8142.T, 9602.T), an entertainment company, on Wednesday, reported lower net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to the owners of the parent declined 29.1 percent to 8.20 billion yen from 11.57 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 9.81 yen versus 13.64 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased 28.3 percent to 13.87 billion yen from 19.34 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to 88.74 billion yen from 84.89 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2027 operating revenue to reach 345 billion yen. This represents a 4.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Operating profit for the full year is anticipated to be 62 billion yen, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 8.7 percent.

The company forecasts profit attributable to owners of the parent to settle at 41 billion yen for fiscal 2027, marking a sharp 20.8 percent surge over the prior year's numbers.

For fiscal 2027, basic earnings per share are projected to be 49.22 yen.

On Wednesday, Toho Co., Ltd. closed trading 1.50% lesser at JPY 1,345 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.